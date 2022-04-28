Woman describes ‘inhumane’ 21 hours alone due to carer shortage

A 51-year-old woman has described feeling distraught after being left lying alone in her urine-soaked bed for 21 hours due to a carer shortage.

Sharon Colgan, who has cerebral palsy and a spinal injury, told Newstalk radio that her HSE-funded homecare company could not provide her with a carer due to staff shortages.

As a result, the Wexford woman was left without access to food or water and suffered what she described as an “inhumane” experience.

“At the start it was like, it’s going to be fine… they’ll sort something, they’ll find something,” she said.

“As the day went on, I was kind of saying to myself like I wish I didn’t have these disabilities, I wish I didn’t need this care, I wish I had my normal life that I didn’t have to depend on care companies for this.

“No water, no food, nothing and I’ve two dogs with me as well and they couldn’t get out either.”

Ms Colgan fears she may not be the only one affected by carer shortages.

“Obviously there was no other strategy put in place that they couldn’t get a carer, you know, a relief carer if you like,” she said.

“It’s so inhumane that I was left in the situation that I was, and this is why I have to speak out, because I want to find out was it just me that this has happened to, or is there other people and they’re afraid to go public and tell the situation?”

In a statement, the HSE said it had been made aware of an issue in the South East Community Healthcare region and that it takes all complaints seriously.