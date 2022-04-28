OPW examining ways to fit more TDs in the Dáil

The Office of Public Works is examining ways to fit more TDs in the Dáil.

The need for more space comes as there isn't enough room in the chamber to deal with a planned increase in Dáil numbers.

After the next general election, there will be between 169 and 179 TDs in the Dáil to account for the increasing population.

At present there are 160 TDs and the Dáil only seats a maximum of 169.

As reported by Newstalk, squeezing more seats into the chamber is being considered.

However, as the number of TDs will have to increase with the rising population, questions may be asked of how suitable Leinster House will be in the future.