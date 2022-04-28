Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 11:47

OPW examining ways to fit more TDs in the Dáil

At present there are 160 TDs and the Dáil only seats a maximum of 169.
OPW examining ways to fit more TDs in the Dáil

The Office of Public Works is examining ways to fit more TDs in the Dáil.

The need for more space comes as there isn't enough room in the chamber to deal with a planned increase in Dáil numbers.

After the next general election, there will be between 169 and 179 TDs in the Dáil to account for the increasing population.

At present there are 160 TDs and the Dáil only seats a maximum of 169.

As reported by Newstalk, squeezing more seats into the chamber is being considered.

However, as the number of TDs will have to increase with the rising population, questions may be asked of how suitable Leinster House will be in the future.

 

More in this section

Designer goods and €23,000 in cash seized by CAB in Co Meath Designer goods and €23,000 in cash seized by CAB in Co Meath
New Garda station set to open on Dublin's O'Connell Street New Garda station set to open on Dublin's O'Connell Street
Government survives Dáil vote to scrap planned turf sale ban Government survives Dáil vote to scrap planned turf sale ban
Passport Office investigated 849 cases of suspected passport fraud in 2021

Passport Office investigated 849 cases of suspected passport fraud in 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more