Passport Office investigated 849 cases of suspected passport fraud in 2021

The Passport Office investigated 849 cases of suspected passport fraud in 2o21.

According to figures released under freedom of information, 32 cases were passed on to Gardaí to investigate in 2o21.

Over the last three years, the Passport Office investigated more than 3,500 cases of suspected passport fraud.

Speaking to Newstalk, barrister Morgan Shelley said the crime has become more difficult to commit.

"Because the technology that's used to make modern Irish and European passports is so advanced, it's almost impossible to counterfeit a passport by making a completely fake passport," Mr Shelley said.

"It's also very difficult to forge a passport by altering a genuine passport.

"Fraudsters are much more likely to counterfeit photocopies of a passport where they alter a photocopy when they, say, are opening a bank account or engaging in money laundering."

Some 31 passports were also cancelled last year due to fraud.