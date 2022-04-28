Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 10:51

P&O Ferries vessel cleared to sail again after breaking down in Irish Sea

European Causeway lost power on its way from Cairnryan to Larne on Tuesday.
By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

A P&O Ferries vessel which went adrift in the Irish Sea has been cleared to sail again.

European Causeway lost power for more than an hour while sailing from Cairnryan in southern Scotland to Larne, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “Our surveyors have carried out a full inspection of the European Causeway and are satisfied that it is safe to sail again.”

European Causeway
European Causeway operates between Scotland and Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

P&O Ferries has been prohibited from using the ship’s shaft generator for “provision of main power”.

The MCA spokeswoman said: “In the meantime, the European Causeway can rely on other generators for its electricity use.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment, but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries.”

The ferry operator has been widely criticised after replacing nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency workers on March 17th.

The move sparked fears about the safety of its ships.

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more