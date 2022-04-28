Designer goods and €23,000 in cash seized by CAB in Co Meath

A Rolex watch, designer goods and €23,000 in cash were seized in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The seizure came following two search operations by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) at a residential property and a business premises.

According to Gardaí, the Rolex watch which was seized is valued in excess of €8,000.

As well as the €23,000 cash and designer goods which were seized, documentation in relation to financial and property transactions was also taken by Gardaí.

Meanwhile, more than €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

Gardaí have said the investigation is focused on the assets of an international organised criminal group involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.