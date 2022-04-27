Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 20:11

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney set for Washington visit

Foreign Affairs Minster Simon Coveney will travel to Washington to meet with senior officials in the Biden administration.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney set for Washington visit

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Foreign Affairs Minster Simon Coveney will travel to Washington to meet with senior officials in the Biden administration.

Mr Coveney will visit Washington DC and Boston, with the three-day trip from April 27-29th set to include meetings with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

He is also set for meetings on Capitol Hill.

The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol, as well as days before the Assembly elections on May 5th.

Mr Coveney is expected to raise the Northern Ireland Protocol, as well both the war in Ukraine and the upcoming elections, during his visit.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland, but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

President Joe Biden has been a vocal opponent of any moves perceived to pose a threat to peace in Northern Ireland and the stability of the Good Friday Agreement.

The UK Government has refused to be drawn on reports that the Queen’s Speech on May 10th may include legislation to unilaterally suspend the protocol if a negotiated solution does not emerge.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Coveney said: “Ireland and the United States have deep and warm relations built on a foundation of historic ties and shared values. Strengthening this relationship further is a priority for the Government.

“This visit to Washington DC and Boston is an important opportunity to discuss shared approaches to confronting global challenges, and to re-engage with our diaspora community and other friends of Ireland in the United States as we emerge from the pandemic.”

More in this section

Top civil servant denies involvement in botched Tony Holohan job at Trinity Top civil servant denies involvement in botched Tony Holohan job at Trinity
No plans to ban turf sales for the rest of the year – Taoiseach No plans to ban turf sales for the rest of the year – Taoiseach
Man jailed for rape of 13-year-old girlfriend 30 years ago Man jailed for rape of 13-year-old girlfriend 30 years ago
Santina Cawley murder trial: Father tells of devastation at finding toddler unresponsive

Santina Cawley murder trial: Father tells of devastation at finding toddler unresponsive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more