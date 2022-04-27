Capel Street to be traffic free from next month

Dublin's Capel Street is set to become car free from next month after the plan was adopted by Dublin City Council (DCC) on Wednesday.

The council said that it is pushing ahead with its plans despite some businesses calling for cars to only be banned in the evening time.

It is set to become the largest traffic-free space in the city, longer than both Grafton Street and Henry Street.

Deliveries will be allowed on the street between six and 11am.

Traffic management staff will also be on site for the first two weeks, while the changes will be reviewed at the end of the summer.

DCC would like to announce that it intends to proceed with plans to make Capel St Traffic Free.



91% of the 1,766 submissions received during the public consultation were in favour of the proposal.



Details of access routes and implementation date will follow shortly.

Following 17 weeks of weekend trials last summer, some 91 per cent of people were in favour of the move.

Speaking to Newstalk, Karl Mitchell, director of services at DCC, said it's a real opportunity for the area.

"The north side needs to take ownership of some of these schemes as well," Mr Mitchell said.

"South side, when you look at some of those areas which are traffic free... the vibrancy on some of those streets... the north side deserves some of that as well."

DCC said that it has received solicitor letters over its plans for the street, but no business has threatened legal action.

Brendan O'Brien, head of technical services at the council, said they'll closely monitor the changes.

"Both ourselves and the area office will be available to meet with businesses," Mr O'Brien explained.

"If there are tweaks that need to be done, it'll be very much a dynamic implementation.

"Our preference is not to have people opposing us, not to have people dragging us down to the High Court and things like that.

"We really do want to try and work with people, and we think this will be successful."