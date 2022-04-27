Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 14:55

NUI Galway to be renamed Ollscoil na Gaillimhe - University of Galway

The name change is set to be formally adopted by the end of the summer.
NUI Galway to be renamed Ollscoil na Gaillimhe - University of Galway

The governing body of NUI Galway has given approval for the university to change its name to Ollscoil na Gaillimhe - University of Galway.

The name change is set to be formally adopted by the end of the summer.

The move comes in a bid to strengthen the identity of the institution.

Once formally adopted, the bilingual title of the university - Ollscoil na Gaillimhe – University of Galway - will be used on all official documentation.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh commented: “I would like to thank Údarás na hOllscoile for the consideration they have given to the future name and identity of our university

“The decision to rename our University is something to which we have given a lot of thought and it is a decision which is being taken following detailed assessment of the issues and comprehensive consultation and internal discussion.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who engaged in that work.

“This university has been in Galway and of Galway since the mid-nineteenth century. Ollscoil na Gaillimhe, University of Galway, gives a clearer sense of who we are as an institution and of being of our place. Galway is a place of industry and creativity, of citizenship and debate.

“An in-between place, at the centre of a network of campuses stretching from Shannon to Donegal, including in our Gaeltacht regions, on the edge of and between continents, we here see the horizon everyday.

“Like all good explorers, all good adventurers, all good researchers, we know we serve our students and our society best by always wondering what’s beyond the horizon.

“As a community of scholars in a community of scholarship, we will continue this long and distinguished tradition and trajectory of curiosity, this ambition for our place and from this place, as we progress our values of respect, excellence, openness and sustainability, for the public good.

“The university is proud of the role it has played in Galway's journey to become a global city."

More in this section

Foreign nationals receive longer sentences for sex and drug offences, study shows Foreign nationals receive longer sentences for sex and drug offences, study shows
Trial date set for man accused of murdering 75-year-old woman in her farmhouse Trial date set for man accused of murdering 75-year-old woman in her farmhouse
Children involved in 15% of detected sexual violence cases in 2020 Children involved in 15% of detected sexual violence cases in 2020
What the regional papers say: Planning refusals outpace building and 'flower power'

What the regional papers say: Planning refusals outpace building and 'flower power'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more