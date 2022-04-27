NUI Galway to be renamed Ollscoil na Gaillimhe - University of Galway

The governing body of NUI Galway has given approval for the university to change its name to Ollscoil na Gaillimhe - University of Galway.

The name change is set to be formally adopted by the end of the summer.

The move comes in a bid to strengthen the identity of the institution.

Once formally adopted, the bilingual title of the university - Ollscoil na Gaillimhe – University of Galway - will be used on all official documentation.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh commented: “I would like to thank Údarás na hOllscoile for the consideration they have given to the future name and identity of our university

“The decision to rename our University is something to which we have given a lot of thought and it is a decision which is being taken following detailed assessment of the issues and comprehensive consultation and internal discussion.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who engaged in that work.

“This university has been in Galway and of Galway since the mid-nineteenth century. Ollscoil na Gaillimhe, University of Galway, gives a clearer sense of who we are as an institution and of being of our place. Galway is a place of industry and creativity, of citizenship and debate.

“An in-between place, at the centre of a network of campuses stretching from Shannon to Donegal, including in our Gaeltacht regions, on the edge of and between continents, we here see the horizon everyday.

“Like all good explorers, all good adventurers, all good researchers, we know we serve our students and our society best by always wondering what’s beyond the horizon.

“As a community of scholars in a community of scholarship, we will continue this long and distinguished tradition and trajectory of curiosity, this ambition for our place and from this place, as we progress our values of respect, excellence, openness and sustainability, for the public good.

“The university is proud of the role it has played in Galway's journey to become a global city."