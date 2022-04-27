Government backbenchers accused of ‘pantomime’ over turf proposals

A Sinn Féin TD has accused Government backbenchers of “pantomime” over proposals to ban the sale and distribution of turf.

Regulations to ban the fuel’s commercial sale and distribution – but not its burning – are due to come into force from September, and have been subject to heavy criticism from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael representatives in western and midland counties.

Roscommon–Galway TD Claire Kerrane said many Government members who have criticised the proposals were not so vocal during a Dáil debate on the matter last night.

“I think this has been pantomime for some Government backbenchers,” she told Newstalk radio.

“None of them showed up to the debate last night, which was important, and it was an important discussion and debate to have in the house for rural communities – and they weren’t there.

“There [were] three Ministers present at different times throughout the debate and that was it, so I think a lot of this is talking and a lot of saying things to their constituents, and saying [things] and voting in a different way in Dublin.”

Turf wars vote

It comes as a vote is set to take place in the Dáil tonight on a Sinn Féin motion to scrap the plans to ban the commercial sale and distribution of turf.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has criticised what he described as scaremongering over the proposals and has always maintained that the controversial regulations will not impact historic turbary rights – which involve the right to dig, cut and carry away turf from bogland to use as fuel for one's house.

Speaking this morning, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley called for “a proportionate response” to the regulations.

What is being proposed at present “is not that,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. There needed to be incentives for people to move away from solid fuels, he added.

Senator Dooley denied that a parliamentary party meeting on the issue had been fractious, it had been “business like” he said, and he believed that an agreement could be reached.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice urged the Government to postpone restrictions for “10 to 12 years” by which time the “dying tradition” would no longer be an issue.

“We need to put things in perspective,” he said. With the war in Ukraine and Russia halting gas supply to Europe and subsequent shortages “this is not the time to go rattling people.”

It would take time for homes that use solid fuel at present to convert to alternatives, he said. "You cannot do everything overnight." He said he agreed with Senator Dooley that it was not necessary to use a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

As the retrofitting scheme was rolled out, people will have chosen and moved away from solid fuel, he said.

“This is not the time to be doing it.”

-Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke.