What the regional papers say: Planning refusals outpace building and 'flower power'

Regional papers across the country cover a range of stories this week, from concerns over the number of planning permission refusals for houses, to the return of the Punchestown Festival.

The Western People leads with new figures which show there were more houses refused planning permission at the beginning of 2022 than there were started.

The paper also covers the Connacht Football Championship with Mayo now having to prepare to go through the back door after being beaten by Galway.

There are concerns in Roscommon about access to dental services for medical cardholders, according to the Roscommon Herald, with people being unable to find a dentist who accepts medical cards.

The Waterford News & Star reports that Waterford's largest retail complex, City Square, has been sold for €18 million.

Elsewhere, the Laois Nationalist leads with anger over gates at the historic Emo Court being locked, with the Office of Public Works confirming that there will be no charges imposed for entery to the site.

The Kildare Nationalist features a special preview for the return of the Punchestown Festival, after the racing event was previously curtailed due to Covid-19.

And, in Carlow, The Nationalist reports that more than 200 volunteers came together to support the fundraising initiative Sow Now which is set to raise €500,000 for Ukrainian refugees.