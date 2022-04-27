Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 12:03

Report finds 72% of leading Irish companies do not have accessible websites

According to the first Digital Accessibility Index for Ireland, no sector achieved an accessibility pass rate of more than 50 per cent.
Report finds 72% of leading Irish companies do not have accessible websites

Public sector bodies and private sector companies have been urged to improve their digital accessibility after a new report found that 72 per cent of leading Irish companies do not have accessible websites.

According to the first Digital Accessibility Index for Ireland, no sector achieved an accessibility pass rate of more than 50 per cent.

The index, published by IA Labs, also found that that Ireland’s top five grocery retailers were classified as inaccessible.

All 10 of the country’s leading online housing and rental platforms were also deemed inaccessible.

It comes as data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows there are approximately 600,000 people in Ireland with a disability.

Kyran O’Mahoney, founder of IA Labs, commented: “The findings of the Digital Accessibility Index highlight the need for companies and public bodies to seriously consider their digital offering.

“No company sets out to create an inaccessible website, but our research tells us that there needs to be a greater focus on prioritising accessibility.

“The fact that not one of Ireland’s top five grocery retailers has an accessible website is an example of how barriers to access can be created, negatively impacting people with disabilities.”

Just one out of the country’s 20 private hospitals analysed passed the digital accessibility audit.

Of a sample of 28 websites belonging to Irish universities, private and public sector schools, just one website passed the audit.

Meanwhile, 89 per cent of Government departments were found to have accessible websites.

The websites of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Department of Foreign Affairs are currently deemed not accessible.

Analysis of websites belonging to Irish political parties found that only the websites of Fianna Fáil, Labour and People Before Profit are digitally accessible for all users.

More in this section

Foreign nationals receive longer sentences for sex and drug offences, study shows Foreign nationals receive longer sentences for sex and drug offences, study shows
Trial date set for man accused of murdering 75-year-old woman in her farmhouse Trial date set for man accused of murdering 75-year-old woman in her farmhouse
Ireland will see another Covid surge in four to six weeks, says WHO Ireland will see another Covid surge in four to six weeks, says WHO
What the regional papers say: Planning refusals outpace building and 'flower power'

What the regional papers say: Planning refusals outpace building and 'flower power'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more