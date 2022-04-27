Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 10:53

Foreign nationals receive longer sentences for sex and drug offences, study shows

Over 15 per cent of prisoners are foreign nationals, according to the ‘Sometimes I’m Missing the Words’ report, from the Irish Penal Reform Trust
Digital Desk Staff

Foreign nationals and people from non-white ethnic backgrounds are receiving significantly longer prison sentences than their white Irish peers for sexual offences and drug offences, according to new research.

Over 15 per cent of prisoners are foreign nationals, according to the ‘Sometimes I’m Missing the Words’ report, from the Irish Penal Reform Trust.

Traveller men are up to 11 times more likely to be jailed than the settled community - and Traveller women are up to 22 times more likely.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust said foreign nationals and ethnic minorities face big challenges in prisons.

Acting executive director, Molly Joyce, said the new report identified the problems.

Ms Joyce said: "In respect of ethnic minority groups, including Travellers, many challenges were identified including cultural barriers, but also some instances of potential discrimination."

She added: "It is important to say that the majority of those interviewed as part of this research reported having very positive engagements and interactions with penal staff, the prison service, and probation but there were some reports of negative experiences."

Ireland will see another Covid surge in four to six weeks, says WHO

