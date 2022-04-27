Arrest after gardaí uncover room in house converted to grow cannabis plants

Gardaí have arrested one man after uncovering a room in a Cavan house that had been converted to grow cannabis plants.

Officers conducted a search of the house in Bailieboro under warrant on Tuesday as part of Operation Tara.

“In the course of the search, gardaí found that an upstairs room in the house had been converted for the cultivation of cannabis plants,” a statement said.

A total of 65 plants at a mature stage of growth and with an estimated value of €52,000 were seized by gardaí, along with €2,200 in cash.

A man in his late 50s was arrested in connection with the seizure and detained at Bailieboro Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear this morning at Monaghan District Court.

An investigation is ongoing, a Garda statement said.