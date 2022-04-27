Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 07:24

Five arrested after vehicle fleeing gardaí involved in road crash

Gardaí intercepted the vehicle on Tuesday evening in Co Meath as part of investigations into criminal activity in the Leinster region
Gardaí have arrested five men in connection with investigations into criminal activity, with the incident involving a vehicle that failed to stop for gardaí and later crashed as it attempted to evade them.

Gardaí intercepted the vehicle on Tuesday evening in Co Meath as part of ongoing investigations into criminal activity in the Leinster region.

This vehicle failed to stop for officers, and a "managed containment operation" ensued.

This operation ended shortly before 8pm when the offending vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Newbridge Road in Naas.

Five men were arrested at the scene and two, aged in their 20s, are currently being detained at Naas Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The three other men, aged in their late teens, 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.

