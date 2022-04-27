What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Buildings to house Ukraine refugees, fresh controversy over a proposed ban on the sale of turf and the latest in the Madeleine McCann case lead the papers on Wednesday.

The Irish Examiner reports the Minister for Health has directly intervened to order the HSE to hold "on-the-ground" meetings with Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte amid concerns about the delivery of services for children, while 89 buildings which could house more than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees have handed over by local authorities.

Minister Eamon Ryan has been warned he is "jeopardising the stability of the Government" as opposition to his proposed ban on turf sales has intensified, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Sun features an update on the prime suspect behind Madeleine McCann's disappearance, reporting that Christian Brueckner has not provided police with an alibi.

"Ed-citement" is on the front page of The Echo, with the countdown on as 70,000 fans get ready to attend the Cork leg of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour this Thursday and Friday.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports that a trade union has said that no P&O ferry should be allowed to set sail after a vessel ran adrift off the coast of Larne.

In Britain, government debates about how to deal with rising bills dominate the front pages.

The i, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on reports emerging of splits in a British cabinet meeting on Tuesday where ministers discussed measures to counteract the cost-of-living crisis.

Wednesday's front page: Annual MOTs facing axe in new cost of living plan#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l6uImiygh2 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 26, 2022

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Sunak faces Cabinet pressure to cut tax'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/LGvSKVgtwI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 26, 2022

Metro adds that it is “crunch time” in the UK as bills continue to rise, while the Daily Express says Britons paid record levels of tax last year.

The Daily Mail leads on a refusal from the Mail on Sunday’s editor to meet with the British commons speaker following the paper’s controversial ‘Basic Instinct’ report.

The Guardian carries an exclusive report that DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 27 April 2022: DJ Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women pic.twitter.com/6ic0yOeS80 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 26, 2022

The Financial Times says Tesla has been “dented” by Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavour.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 27 April https://t.co/zFCBXQT3Sj pic.twitter.com/uoSknppT7g — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 26, 2022

The Sun reports that the Madeleine McCann suspect has no alibi.

On tomorrow's front page: Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian B new ‘alibi’ claims blasted by German copshttps://t.co/cyHbKR5Ju2 pic.twitter.com/6S34KQJdPi — The Sun (@TheSun) April 26, 2022

The Daily Mirror leads on the story of a grandmother who won the lottery and donated more than £11 million to charity.

And the Daily Star says Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov is a “barrel of laughs”.