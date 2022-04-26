Female pedestrian dies following road collision in Sligo

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A female pedestrian in her 70s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Sligo town.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which occurred at approximately 4pm at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street.

A male pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Castle Street and Market Street are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.