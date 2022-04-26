Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 15:57

Lifeboats sent to ferry with ‘mechanical issue’ in Irish Sea

A RNLI spokesperson said that three lifeboats had been sent to the scene
Lifeboats sent to ferry with ‘mechanical issue’ in Irish Sea

By Press Association

A P&O ferry travelling between Cairnryan and Larne is adrift off the Co Antrim coast.

The European Causeway is currently 8km off the coast of Larne, according to tracking website Marine Traffic.

The website states the vessel’s automatic identification system status is set to “not under command” which is reserved for use when a vessel is “unable to manoeuvre as required by these rules and is therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel”.

A RNLI spokesperson said that three lifeboats had been sent to the scene.

P&O said that the European Causeway had been affected by a “mechanical issue”.

The company tweeted: “Due to a mechanical issue with the Causeway in the Irish Sea, tugs from Larne and Belfast were deployed to guide it back to port.

“Once the ship is back in Port a full inspection will take place”.

More in this section

Man raped woman who was his ‘best friend’ since the age of 13 Man raped woman who was his ‘best friend’ since the age of 13
‘Scandal’ of poverty in North should be top election priority – SDLP leader ‘Scandal’ of poverty in North should be top election priority – SDLP leader
Two US military veterans on trial for alleged damage and trespass at Shannon Airport Two US military veterans on trial for alleged damage and trespass at Shannon Airport
Irish support for Ukrainians ‘could cost €3 billion in 2023’

Irish support for Ukrainians ‘could cost €3 billion in 2023’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more