Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 12:03

Mary Lou McDonald in legal action against RTÉ

Mary Lou McDonald has begun legal proceedings against RTÉ in the High Court.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

The leader of Sinn Féin has initiated legal action against national broadcaster RTÉ.

It is not yet confirmed what the legal proceedings specifically relate to.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts, and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan and Burke solicitors.

PA news agency has contacted RTÉ for comment.

