Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 08:17

Eight men due in court over serious assault in Tipperary

A man in his late teens was assaulted at Upperchurch Village on the night of the 27th of June last year.
Kenneth Fox

Eight young men are due in court in Co Tipperary this morning, charged with serious assault.

A man in his late teens was assaulted at Upperchurch Village on the night of the 27th of June last year.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital and was treated for serious injuries.

Five men were initially arrested in July last year and were released without charge while 3 more men were arrested in July and August.

All eight men, aged between 18 and 20 years old have since been charged are due in Thurles District Court this morning.

