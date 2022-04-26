What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Kenneth Fox
Tuesday's front pages focus on the trial of a woman who his charged with murdering her two-year-old girl Santina Cawley in Cork in 2019.
The Irish Times lead on a story about builders possibly being allowed to use extended hours to build homes for Ukraine refugees.
The Irish Examiner and The Echo both lead on the trial of a woman charged with murdering her two-year-old girl in Cork in 2019.
The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece on mortgage rate hikes possibly impacting thousands of homeowners.
The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece on mortgage rate hikes possibly impacting thousands of homeowners.
The Irish Sun
The Belfast Telegraph lead with a story on a local party officer from South Down quitting the DUP.
#Tellitlikeitis
The Belfast Telegraph lead with a story on a local party officer from South Down quitting the DUP.
Meanwhile, the UK papers focus on Elon Musk officially submitting a bid to buy Twitter.
The Guardian lead with a story on the UK Secretary of State for Health being urged to change laws to let pharmacists alter prescriptions during medicine shortages.
The Guardian lead with a story on the UK Secretary of State for Health being urged to change laws to let pharmacists alter prescriptions during medicine shortages.
The Financial Times lead with a story on a big fall in UK trade ties with EU as small businesses cut back exports.
The Times lead with a story on passport 'shambles' threatening holidays.
The Daily Telegraph lead with a story on children's hepatitis outbreak linked to lockdown.
The i lead with a story on PM's bonfire of policies to placate angry Tories.
The Independent lead with a story on calls to suspend all MPs guilty of misogyny.
The Independent meanwhile focus on senior female MPs wanting to make misogyny an offence in the UK.