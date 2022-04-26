Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 07:52

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on the trial of a woman who his charged with murdering her two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork in 2019.
Tuesday's front pages focus on the trial of a woman who his charged with murdering her two-year-old girl Santina Cawley in Cork in 2019.

The Irish Times lead on a story about builders possibly being allowed to use extended hours to build homes for Ukraine refugees.

The Irish Examiner and The Echo both lead on the trial of a woman charged with murdering her two-year-old girl in Cork in 2019.

The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece on mortgage rate hikes possibly impacting thousands of homeowners.

 

The Belfast Telegraph lead with a story on a local party officer from South Down quitting the DUP.

Meanwhile, the UK papers focus on Elon Musk officially submitting a bid to buy Twitter.

The Guardian lead with a story on the UK Secretary of State for Health being urged to change laws to let pharmacists alter prescriptions during medicine shortages.

The Independent meanwhile focus on senior female MPs wanting to make misogyny an offence in the UK.

