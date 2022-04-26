What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Tuesday's front pages focus on the trial of a woman who his charged with murdering her two-year-old girl Santina Cawley in Cork in 2019.

The Irish Times lead on a story about builders possibly being allowed to use extended hours to build homes for Ukraine refugees.

The Irish Examiner and The Echo both lead on the trial of a woman charged with murdering her two-year-old girl in Cork in 2019.

For all the big news and sports coverage, plus your brilliant Good Health pullout, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/yhw29qlYuh — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) April 25, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece on mortgage rate hikes possibly impacting thousands of homeowners.

Today's Irish Sun on Sunday front page. pic.twitter.com/dShbEzpXhA — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) April 24, 2022

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning



#Tellitlikeitishttps://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y pic.twitter.com/Q77OmfOsvt — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) April 26, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph lead with a story on a local party officer from South Down quitting the DUP.

Meanwhile, the UK papers focus on Elon Musk officially submitting a bid to buy Twitter.

The Guardian lead with a story on the UK Secretary of State for Health being urged to change laws to let pharmacists alter prescriptions during medicine shortages.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 26 April 2022: Javid urged to relax law as women forced to travel miles to find HRT pic.twitter.com/KAUqWYCJDI — The Guardian (@guardian) April 25, 2022

Tuesday’s FINANCIAL TIMES: Big fall in UK trade ties with EU as small businesses cut back exports” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F014YiRJRV — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 26, 2022

Tuesday’s i - “PM’s bonfire of policies to placate angry Tories” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uwsHlwNwt4 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 25, 2022

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Call to suspend all MPs guilty of misogyny” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/W8clocSw94 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 25, 2022

The Independent meanwhile focus on senior female MPs wanting to make misogyny an offence in the UK.