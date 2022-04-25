Covid: 84 deaths recorded in past week with 2,246 new cases on Monday

Sarah Mooney

Ireland has recorded 84 Covid-19 deaths over the past week, with 20 further deaths and 2,246 new cases logged on Monday.

Of Monday’s cases, 1,058 were confirmed by PCR test while 1,188 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Figures for the weekend were also released today by the Department of Health, with 2,874 cases confirmed on Saturday and 1,721 confirmed on Sunday.

Of the deaths related to Covid-19 recorded over the past week, 20 were notified on Monday, three on Friday of last week, 12 on Thursday, 17 on Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday.

Hospitalisations with the virus fell below the 500-patient mark at the weekend, but returned above that number on Monday with 535 people in the hospital system with the virus.

This number includes 43 people in intensive care, a rise of three on the day before.

The figures come as Professor Philip Nola, the former head of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)'s modelling group, said on Monday that he did not communicate Covid-19 models “as well as was necessary” to Government ministers, weeks before Ireland had the world’s highest incidence of cases.