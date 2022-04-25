Provisional date set for Keane Mulready-Woods murder trial

Paul Neilan

Two men accused of murdering Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods have been given a provisional trial date early next year at the Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on January 12th or 13th, 2020.

The trial had been scheduled to commence on Monday but on April 7th John Byrne SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the three-judge court it was inevitable that "further considerable disclosure would have to be made before the trial is in a position to proceed".

Lawyers for both men did not object to the trial being adjourned.

On Monday at the non-jury court, presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt told Mr Byrne that he was fixing January 23rd, 2023 as a provisional date for trial.

Mr Mulready-Woods (17) was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager's body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

Mr Mulready-Woods' torso was discovered on March 11th, 2020, hidden in an overgrown ravine during a search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.