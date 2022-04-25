Michael Lynn trial adjourned as he tests positive for Covid

Isabel Hayes

The multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn has been adjourned for a week after Mr Lynn tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge Martin Nolan told the jury in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial on Monday that the trial will resume on Tuesday, May 3rd.

“It appears Mr Lynn has Covid,” Judge Nolan told the court.

Mr Lynn (53) of Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow, is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions.

He has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23rd, 2006 and April 20th, 2007.

It is the prosecution case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance.

The prosecution case against him has concluded and the jury has previously been told the trial is expected to finish in mid-May.