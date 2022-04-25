NTA announces proposal to require card payment facilities in all taxis

Under new proposals announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA), paying by card for taxis is set to become easier.

As part of the National Maximum Taxi Fare Review Report 2022, which was published on Monday, the NTA proposed that all taxis should offer card payment.

With cashless payment now the norm in shops, supermarkets, and restaurants across State, the NTA is planning to bring taxis in line with other services.

The report has also recommended that there is a 4.5 per cent increase in the National Maximum Taxi Fare. It comes after a review which looked at the cost of running a taxi.

According to the report, the costs associated with operating a taxi increased by 11 per cent between 2017 and 2020.

A further one per cent cost increase for the introduction of cashless payment facilities was also suggested and factored into proposed the overall maximum fare increase of 12 per cent.

These proposals are now open for public consultation until Friday, May 27th, at 12pm.