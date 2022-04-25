Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 13:19

Drivers subject to prosecution as 24/7 speed cameras launch on M7

The mainline Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system monitors a driver’s average speed as they drive between Junction 26 and Junction 27
Sarah Mooney

Speeding drivers face fines and penalty points from today as a new speed safety camera system launches on a stretch of the M7 in Tipperary.

The mainline Motorway Average Speed Safety Camera system monitors a driver’s average speed as they drive between Junction 26 (Nenagh West) and Junction 27 (Birdhill) of the motorway, in both directions.

Garda Superintendent Tom Murphy said in March that current speeds on the M7 were “totally unacceptable” and it was hoped that 24/7 monitoring would ensure greater compliance with the speed limit.

The system became fully operational at 7am this morning and drivers detected travelling faster than the 120 km/h speed limit became subject to prosecution from the same time.

Prosecution will involve an €80 fine accompanied by three penalty points.

A pilot of the system commenced in March to monitor compliance levels, and saw the percentage of motorists observing the speed limit rise from around 70 per cent to around 90 per cent.

It is hoped that the introduction of prosecutions will encourage further compliance with the speed limit, with a Garda statement previously saying: “The objective is to secure compliance, not prosecutions.”

