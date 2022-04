The remains of a man who had been missing for over five months have been discovered in Co Galway.

32-year-old Stephen Cunningham went missing from Ballybrit on November 2nd last year.

A body was discovered on Saturday, April 9th in the Maam Cross area and subsequent DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland confirmed it to be Mr Cunningham.

The missing person appeal has been officially stood down, a Garda spokesperson said.