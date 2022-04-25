What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages feature the re-election of Emmanuel Macron, and reports of sex workers being abused and harrassed.

The Irish Times leads with the comfortable re-election of Emmanuel Macron to a second term as French president.

The Irish Examiner says that hundreds of reports have been made of men claiming to be gardaí attacking sex workers.

The front page of today's Irish Examiner and @ExaminerSport



Subscribe today at: https://t.co/Bqu30PdVl7 pic.twitter.com/YEEWKx7tiJ — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) April 25, 2022

Women with a cancer causing gene mutation are being told to expect a four-year wait for potentially life-saving surgery, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

For all the big news and sports coverage, pick up a copy of Monday's Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/fkqoglsFfh — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) April 24, 2022

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star reports that GSOC is probing the circumstances of a man's death after he drowned following an interaction with Gardaí.

Monday’s bumper edition includes two great @IrishStarSport pullouts pic.twitter.com/7jKiAgQqoY — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) April 24, 2022

Daniel Kinahan's route for trafficking drugs has been exposed, according to the Irish Daily Mirror.

And the Belfast Telegraph features an exclusive interview with Tamara Bronckaers, whose treatment as a whistle-blower has led to the biggest employment tribunal settlement in Northern Irish history.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning



#Tellitlikeitishttps://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y pic.twitter.com/nYLv2slVEp — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, in Britain, the front pages are dominated by the news that French president Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for a second term.

The Independent, The Times, The Financial Times and The Guardian all lead with the 44-year-old centrist’s win over his nationalist far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Macron pledges to heal nation as he beats Le Pen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5MHPA3LInj — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 24, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 25 April https://t.co/uc9WzxvMQk pic.twitter.com/8NtPiR3nRt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 24, 2022

Guardian front page, Monday 25 April 2022: Macron pledges unity after he fends off Le Pen threat pic.twitter.com/nOqyuKuDgY — The Guardian (@guardian) April 24, 2022

In his victory speech, Mr Macron acknowledged that many backed him “not out of support for my ideas” but in order to block Ms Le Pen, The Daily Telegraph adds.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'I owe you, Macron promises France’ #TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/EEvz6H8vat — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 24, 2022

Elsewhere, Metro‘s front features president Vladimir Putin’s “tiniest victim” – a three-month-old baby killed in a Russian airstrike alongside her mother and grandmother in Odessa, Ukraine.

Tomorrow's paper today 📰



'PUTIN'S TINIEST VICTIM'



🔴 Fury over sexist slur against Labour's Rayner

🔴 Fear's of ecological disaster in Galapagos pic.twitter.com/1PUGScEl52 — Metro (@MetroUK) April 24, 2022

Conservative rebels have joined forces to oust the British prime minister as the party faces a “hammering” in local elections, the i reports.

Monday's front page: Tory rebels join forces to oust PM#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/V68b6Jde47 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 24, 2022

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express focus on the cost-of-living crisis in the UK with the latter saying pensioners are facing a “year from hell” as inflation is set to hit 10 per cent. The former adds that 5.3 million Brits will be forced to choose between heating or eating.

While the Daily Mail reports that hormone replacement medication shortages could lead to menopausal women taking their own lives, according to campaigners.

And the Daily Star runs with findings from a survey of 2,000 Britons which had 30 per cent of men saying they are regularly kept awake by snoring female partners.