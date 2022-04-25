Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 06:21

Taoiseach congratulates Macron on re-election as French president

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is important to have a French president ‘committed to the fundamental values of the EU’.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has congratulated Emmanuel Macron ahead of his expected re-election as president of France.

Mr Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, conceded on Sunday night.

The Taoiseach said at a time of challenges, it is “important that we have a president in Paris who is as committed as he is to the fundamental values of the European Union and to its success”.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (PA)

“Throughout his first term in office, he has offered strong, decisive and principled leadership. I very much look forward to this continuing and to working closely with him in the coming years,” he said.

“France and Ireland are good friends and partners, France is our nearest neighbour in the EU.

“We are like-minded on many issues, including our ambition on climate action and our commitment to an EU that works well and that delivers for its citizens.

“Most importantly, France and Ireland are strongly committed to the success of the European project which remains the bedrock of prosperity and wellbeing on our continent.

“With crisis on our borders, it is has never been more vital that we remain a beacon of democracy and of hope in our neighbourhood and to the world.”

