Limerick man in court charged with assault of the late Alan Bourke

Gordon Deegan

A Limerick man has appeared in court charged with the assault and robbery of the late Alan Bourke.

At a special midday sitting of Ennis District Court on Sunday, Michael Casey (38), of Cathedral Place, Limerick, appeared after being charged with the assault causing harm of Mr Bourke at Parnell Street, Limerick on April 15th.

The assault charge is contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act.

Mr Casey is also charged with robbing Mr Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at the same location on the same date.

Mr Casey also faces a separate assault causing harm charge of another man, Declan Quinlivan at Davis Street, Limerick on April 15th.

In court today, Det Garda Dean Landers of Roxboro Road Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Casey at 7.58pm on Saturday night at Henry Street Garda station.

Det Landers stated that Mr Casey made "no reply" after caution to the three charges.

Solicitor for Mr Casey, Darach McCarthy, told Judge Mary Cashin that there would be no application for bail and there was consent to Mr Casey being remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Limerick District Court on Tuesday, April 26th.

Medical assessment

Mr McCarthy applied for legal aid for his client, stating he is a suitable candidate as he is unemployed and now going into custody.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid.

Mr McCarthy also asked Judge Cashin to direct the Prison Service to medically assess and treat Mr Casey as appropriate.

Mr McCarthy stated that he was making the application “with some urgency”.

Judge Cashin directed that the Prison Service provide all medical treatment to Mr Casey as appropriate.

On Friday night, April 15th, Alan Bourke (48) from St Mary's Park in Limerick was found seriously injured on the forecourt outside Colbert train station on Parnell Street in Limerick. He later died in hospital.

The father-of-one was buried last Friday and he was remembered for his “great sporting life”, during which he played soccer and rugby for Ireland at junior level.

Mr Casey’s appearance in court on Sunday followed another Limerick man, Mark Ryan (35) of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick appearing at a separate special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening.

Mr Ryan faces a single charge of robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at Parnell Street, Limerick Friday week last on April 15th.

Mr Ryan, who is also unemployed, was also remanded in custody to appear at Limerick District Court on Tuesday.