Gsoc investigating death of man in Ashtown, Dublin

The organisation deals with matters involving possible misconduct by gardaí
The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is investigating the death of a man in Ashtown, Dublin.

The organisation, which deals with matters involving possible misconduct by gardaí, is undertaking the investigation on foot of a referral received under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

Section 102 provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

Gsoc is seeking assistance from the public in its investigation and would like to speak to any witnesses who observed a traffic collision near the junction of River Road and Dunsink Lane in Dublin on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20th 2022.

Gsoc would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact Gsoc at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

