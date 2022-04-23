Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 21:10

Death of man who was reported missing referred to Garda Ombudsman

The body of 21-year-old Craig Gifford was recovered from the River Road area of Ashtown on Saturday
The death of a man who had been reported missing from his home in Finglas in Dublin has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

The body of 21-year-old Craig Gifford was recovered from the River Road area of Ashtown on Saturday.

A postmortem will take place on Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Mr Gifford had last been seen on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2.30pm when he left his home in Finglas.

Gardaí say Mr Gifford had an interaction with An Garda Síochána shortly before his disappearance. As a result the matter has been referred to Gsoc.

