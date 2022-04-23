Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 21:00

Firefighters battling gorse wildfire in south Dublin

Smoke is visible in the area as several units from Rathfarnham tackle the blaze.
Firefighters battling gorse wildfire in south Dublin

Firefighters are currently dealing with a gorse wildfire off the Blackglen Road in Sandyford, Co Dublin.

Smoke is visible in the area as several units from Rathfarnham tackle the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade is advising people living in affected areas to close all windows and doors.

A Status Orange forest fire warning remains in place for all areas in Ireland this weekend.

The Department of Agriculture warned that low humidity and brisk winds pose a high fire risk in all areas with dead grasses, heather and gorse.

