A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea at Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Emergency services attended the north beach in Greystones on Saturday afternoon, following reports that three swimmers were in trouble.

The three women, aged in their fifties, were taken from the water, but one woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

The third woman was treated at the scene by the emergency services.