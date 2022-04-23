Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 15:20

Gardaí send file on Leo Varadkar leak investigation to DPP

The investigation was launched after Leo Varadkar confirmed he had leaked a copy of a proposed new GP contract to a friend
Gardaí investigating the leak of a GP pay deal contract by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to a friend have concluded their investigation and sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman told The Irish Times on Saturday: “In response to your query, An Garda Síochána can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting any further.”

The investigation was launched after Mr Varadkar confirmed he had leaked a copy of the proposed new GP contract to a friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, in April 2019.

The document contained details of the deal the then government had provisionally agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation.

At the time Dr Ó Tuathail was the president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), a rival organisation also representing GPs that is now defunct.

Mr Varadkar apologised for his actions in the Dáil, and survived a Sinn Féin vote of no confidence. He insisted he had not broken the law, and defended his actions by saying he had circulated the contract to encourage NAGP members to agree to it.

