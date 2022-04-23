Six people hospitalised after large fire at Dublin house

Six people are in hospital following a large fire at a house in south-west Dublin during the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene at Glenshane Lawns in Tallaght at approximately 4am.

All seven people who had been present in the house were outside, and six were rushed to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that a 46-year-old man and a 20-year-old man are both in serious condition.

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the large fire, which caused extensive damage to the property, under control.

Gardaí in Tallaght are now investigating "all the circumstances" in relation to the fire, a Garda spokesperson said.