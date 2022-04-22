Number of people presenting with sexually transmitted infections up 45%

The number of people presenting with sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has surged, new figures show.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the number of STI cases reported between January and March this year is 45 per cent higher than the same period in 2021.

Reasons for the sudden rise in cases has been attributed to there being a drop during lockdown due to fewer opportunities to socialise.

Now, with Covid-19 restrictions lifted, STI cases are rising again.

Rates of HIV, gonorrhoea and chlamydia are all up significantly.

Following a drop in cases at the start of the pandemic, HIV diagnoses have surged by 84 per cent.

Meanwhile, gonorrhea cases have increased by 61 per cent while reports of chlamydia are up 44 per cent.

Speaking to Newstalk, gender, sexuality and relationships editor with SpunOut.ie Rebecca Connelly, said poor sexual health education could be contributing to the problem.

"I think a lot of the time young people are really let down by the sexual education they receive," Ms Connelly said.

"People can often misunderstand how STIs can be contracted or how they can be spread.

"I think the really important things to remember is that using protection when you have sex is one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of STIs."