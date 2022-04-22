Book of evidence ready in two weeks for trial of convicted killer Aaron Brady

By Tom Tuite

Prosecutors will serve a book of evidence on convicted Garda killer Aaron Brady in two weeks on charges alleging a plot to pervert the course of justice.

Brady, 31, is charged with conspiring to persuade a key State witness not to testify during his trial for murdering Detective Adrian Donohoe.

Brady of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had denied capital murder for shooting Detective Garda Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

However, he was handed a life sentence after being found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in August 2020.

Following an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Brady and two other men were charged on April 4th.

He is accused of conspiring with co-defendant Dean Byrne to persuade Daniel Cahill, a prosecution witness in his trial, not to give evidence, to pervert the course of public justice, between April 8th and June 22nd, 2020.

During the trial, which ran from January to August that year, Mr Cahill testified he overheard Brady say he shot a garda.

Second charge

Brady has a second charge that on a date unknown between February 20th and May 7th, 2020, he video-recorded the playing of a video-recorded witness interview between Ronan Flynn and members of An Garda Síochána, thus embarking upon a course to pervert the course of public justice.

The offences can, on conviction, result in unlimited fines and jail sentences.

Mr Brady’s case resumed before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District on Friday.

He appeared via video link from Portlaoise Prison. He said, “that’s me” when the case was called by name, and he confirmed he could see and hear the proceedings.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in a higher court.

Solicitor Fergal Boyle said Brady was anxious to know what progress had been made.

Detective Gillian Moran of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said the Director of Public Prosecution would have the book of evidence ready in a fortnight.

Judge Blake adjourned the case.

Brady told the court he would appear via video link at the next hearing on May 6th, and gardaí could serve the book of evidence on his solicitor.

He and co-accused Byrne, 29, from Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin, made no reply when charged. Earlier, Mr Byrne was remanded in custody, and he will also again on May 6th.

The third defendant, Glen Holland of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, was charged with unlawful possession of a mobile phone in prison from August 7th – 28th, 2020.

However, his case is to be dealt with at district court level. He is due to appear on May 9th at Dublin District Court.