Domestic violence refuge in Wexford secures €5 million funding

Kenneth Fox

Funding worth over €5 million has been approved for a domestic violence refuge in Co Wexford.

The project is being advanced by the Wexford Women’s Refuge group who have secured a site with the assistance of Wexford County Council.

They have finalised their design and have secured funding approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to go to tender.

The news was announced by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien today.

The development of additional Domestic Violence Refuge spaces is a priority for the Government, particularly in the context of the imminent publication of the Third Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Strategy 2022-2026.

In February the Government published a ‘Review of the Provision of Accommodation for Victims of Domestic Violence’ carried out by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

That review highlighted gaps in the geographical coverage of safe accommodation for victims of domestic violence.

Work is underway to advance new projects to meet the needs identified in the Tusla review and the early advancement of the new build refuge in Wexford is an important action in helping to meet that need.

Really pleased to announce @DeptHousingIRL funding of €5m for a new Domestic Violence Refuge in #Wexford.



The project is being advanced by the Wexford Women’s Refuge group who have secured a site with the assistance of @wexfordcoco. pic.twitter.com/eHJNOtEzvn — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) April 22, 2022

Speaking about the funding, Minister O’Brien said: “I’m delighted to be confirming over €5 million funding commitment from my Department, for the capital costs to develop a new, high quality refuge at Maudlinstown in Wexford.

"This funding approval will allow the Wexford Women’s Refuge group to go to tender and I hope they will soon complete that process and move to commencing the construction as soon as possible, with the full support of my Department and Wexford County Council.

"The Government’s commitment to support new refuges around the country is strong and clear, and nothing backs this up as clearly as the commitment we are giving to the new Wexford Refuge.

"I want to thank the local group for their hard work and their expertise, in producing a high quality design which we anticipate will soon be under construction.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said:“In February, when it was announced that service provision for victims would come under my remit, I said that it was my goal that everyone that needs a refuge space will get one.

"This announcement by Minister O’Brien is an important step in reaching that goal. It demonstrates the Government commitment to achieving our aim of a society where there is zero tolerance for all forms of violence against women."