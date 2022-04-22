Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 11:28

Woman (30s) seriously assaulted in wooded area of Dublin

The incident occurred in a wooded area at Mill Lane, Dublin 15 on March 18th
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman aged in her early 30s was seriously assaulted in a wooded area of Dublin.

The incident occurred in a wooded area at Mill Lane, Dublin 15 on March 18th.

Mill Lane is a roadway which leads from Blanchardstown village to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Gardaí believe that there were a number of pedestrians in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on the day in question who may have witnessed the incident.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any information to make contact with the investigation team at Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

