Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 09:29

Plan for €400 monthly payment for hosting Ukrainian refugees

A €400 monthly payment is being considered for families who take in Ukrainian refugees. 
The plan, currently being discussed by Government, is based on the fact most Ukrainian refugees will need to be housed for at least a year.

Sources told the Irish Examiner that the payments will be in line with other housing support payments.

After a large number of accommodation pledges fell through, it is also hoped the payment will encourage more people to open their homes to refugees.

Discussions have taken place between the Secretaries General of a number of government departments, with a €400 payment under consideration.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he has ordered Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys to discuss the matter.

An announcement on the proposed payment could be made as early as next week, according to the Irish Examiner.

The payment would be introduced to cover costs such as extra utility bills.

 

