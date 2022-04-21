Woman accused of downloading child abuse images from dark web

Tom Tuite

A then 15-year-old girl accused of downloading videos and images of infants and young children raped and tortured has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court in Dublin.

The young woman, now 18, is charged with two offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

She was due to appear at the Dublin Children's Court but could not attend on medical grounds, which had led to her not being able to participate for several months.

Judge Paul Kelly permitted her solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan to allow her to watch the proceedings via video call. A garda brought her bail bond to her location, and she confirmed she had signed in a follow-up video call.

Judge Kelly told her that she must notify the prosecution within 14 days if she intended to use an alibi in her defence. Then, over her solicitor’s phone, she said she understood on loudspeaker.

Judge Kelly granted a return for trial order sending her case forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where it will be listed on May 26th.

Dark web

Earlier, the court heard it was alleged the teen believed paedophilia was acceptable and that she could use the dark web, a specialised internet browser for hidden sites online.

She is accused of possessing 348 images and 196 videos classified as category one, graphically featuring sexual activity.

Gardai also charged her with having 432 images assessed as category two, showing child exposure.

The investigation commenced after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in the United States contacted Irish authorities in 2019.

Due to the volume and depravity of the material, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended trial on indictment in the circuit court which has broader sentencing powers.

At a preliminary juvenile court hearing in November, Judge Paul Kelly agreed with the DPP, and he refused jurisdiction.

Her solicitor said she had attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and had a harrowing background. The Garda inspector also accepted she assisted in the investigation, and since then, Tusla put her into special care.

The court had imposed strict bail conditions, including banning her from having or using any internet-capable device, except for supervised educational purposes.

She must not leave her accommodation unaccompanied or apply for a passport.

Judge Kelly has also said reporting restrictions apply.