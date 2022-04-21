AIB customers experiencing issues with internet and mobile banking

Kenneth Fox

AIB have said that some customers may be experiencing issues trying to access Internet and mobile banking.

According to Downdetector.ie, people have been reporting outages since 11:00am this morning up until 17:00pm.

Tweeting on their customer support account they said : "AIB Internet Banking & the Mobile Banking app are currently experiencing technical difficulties.

"The issue is also affecting card eCommerce transactions that require Strong Customer Authentication. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

AIB Internet Banking & the Mobile Banking app are currently experiencing technical difficulties. The issue is also affecting card eCommerce transactions that require Strong Customer Authentication. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused. — AIB Customer Support (@AskAIB) April 21, 2022

In a more recent tweet after 5pm they said "You may be experiencing some delay when logging on to AIB Internet Banking and the Mobile Banking app due to technical difficulties. This issue is also affecting card ecommerce transactions that require SCA.

"We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience."

The news comes as last month it was reported that AIB plans to return €213 million to shareholders, including a €91 million directed buyback, it said on Thursday after reporting significant profit recovery last year.

The Irish lender swung to a full-year pretax profit of €629 million from a €930 million loss in 2020, when it set aside almost €1.5 billion to cover possible loan defaults owing to Covid-19 disruption.

It wrote back €238 million of those provisions, helping to push profit towards the €1.1 billion pre-exceptional pretax profit it made in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

The Government announced in December that it plans to reduce its 71 per cent stake in the bank over the coming months and AIB's finance chief told Reuters the bank's preference is to deal with the State on the buyback and that discussions are ongoing.