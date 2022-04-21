INMO calls for emergency plan amid record overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for an emergency plan to be activated amid record overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

At present, there are 126 patients on trolleys in UHL, the highest number of patient overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the INMO started its TrolleyWatch in 2006.

The union has there needs to be an immediate response with the situation being dangerous for patients and staff.

The number of patients on trolleys at UHL accounts for 28 per cent of the total number of patients on trolleys across the country.

INMO assistant director of industrial relations, Mary Fogarty, said the record number of patients on trolleys in UHL means that the bed management system is completely broken.

“The INMO has been sounding the alarm on issues within UHL for years,” Ms Fogarty said.

“We need to see the emergency plan activated for the hospital this morning and a public announcement of same.

“Hospital management need to urgently stop admitting patients for elective care as there are no beds within the hospital. The system is completely congested.

“INMO members in University Hospital Limerick are reporting significant work-related stress due to the persistent overcrowding and inability of provide appropriate care to all admitted patients.

They are exhausted and burnt out.

“As well as trying to deal with a completely unsafe environment they also are dealing with public dissatisfaction and impatience with the situation in the hospital.

“They also have serious concerns for the safety of patients and have advised management repeatedly of same.”

'Chaotic situation'

Ms Fogarty called on senior HSE management and Minister for Helath Stephen Donnelly to urgently act on "what is a chaotic situation for the people of the midwest".

“This complete mismanagement is unacceptable and is having real consequences on the health outcomes of patients who find themselves without a bed in an extremely busy hospital while an airborne virus is still extremely prevalent.

“Private hospitals need to be urgently engaged by the HSE to address the waiting times for elective surgery and St John’s Hospital in the Limerick City needs urgent expansion to provide high level of surgery in the midwest.

“The situation in UHL has been allowed to fester for far too long.

“We need to see real, meaningful short, medium, and long-term action. Patients, nurses, midwives, and the wider hospital community deserve so much better.”