Two arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €388,000

James Cox

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested as gardaí seized drugs worth in excess of €388,000 following a search operation in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Wednesday.

The search operation was carried out by gardaí attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara.

A search of a residence was conducted at approximately 6.30pm. Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 were seized at the location, along with other drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.