Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 10:43

Two arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €388,000

The search operation was carried out by gardaí attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara.
Two arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €388,000

James Cox

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested as gardaí seized drugs worth in excess of €388,000 following a search operation in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Wednesday.

The search operation was carried out by gardaí attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara.

A search of a residence was conducted at approximately 6.30pm. Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 were seized at the location, along with other drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Vigil held for 'wonderful' Kate Moran who died after camogie match injury Vigil held for 'wonderful' Kate Moran who died after camogie match injury
Warning sounded about tourism impact over Border crossing permit plans Warning sounded about tourism impact over Border crossing permit plans
Man (30s) in critical condition following assault in Sligo Man (30s) in critical condition following assault in Sligo
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more