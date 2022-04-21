Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 09:45

Man arrested following seizure of drugs and cash in Co Wicklow

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.
A man has been arrested following the seizure of drugs and cash in Co Wicklow on Wednesday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit seized drugs worth more than €39,000 during the search of premises in Bray.

Gardaí seized methamphetamine estimated to be worth €29,100 and cannabis valued at €10,000.

Some €37,450 in cash was also seized along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

