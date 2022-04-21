Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 07:33

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The ongoing accommodation crisis features on Thursday's front pages.
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Major difficulties facing the Government over the housing of refugees leads Thursday's front pages, as well as the closure of MTK Global, which was founded by Daniel Kinahan.

The Irish Times reports that more than half of the 24,000 pledges of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees have so far failed to materialise as the Government scrambles to find accommodation.

Elsewhere, the Irish Examiner reports that the refugees have arrived at the first large-scale refugee centre in Co Cork as a secret Cabinet memorandum has warned that accommodation is the most acute problem facing the Government.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that the home of businessman Seán Quinn has been searched by gardaí in Co Cavan with Mr Quinn's phone being seized.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror lead with the closure of MTK Global, the boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan.

And the Belfast Telegraph reports that Stormont's former top spin doctor has denounced the treatment of a whistle-blower.

In Britain, papers are led by reaction to another US interview with the Prince Harry.

The Daily Mail says Buckingham Palace was shocked by Harry’s comments after he claimed he wanted to “protect” Queen Elizabeth.

Metro carries Harry saying his mother, Princess Diana, has helped him cope with his split from the royal family.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express report on the royal refusing to commit to attend the queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations as the Daily Star carries a typically sideways view of his latest interview.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and i lead with British prime minister Boris Johnson urging Conservative MPs to delay any investigation into whether he lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street.

The Daily Telegraph reports Russia conducted a successful test on a new nuclear missile, dubbed “Satan II”, which has the capacity to carry a dozen warheads.

The UK Children’s Commissioner, Rachel de Souza, has said England should consider following Scotland and Wales in banning the smacking of children, according to The Times.

The Independent says “thousands” of Afghans who helped the UK during the evacuation of Kabul are still trapped in the country.

The Financial Times leads with Netflix losing almost 40 per cent of its market value after forecasting a loss of two million subscribers for the current quarter.

And The Sun dedicates its front page to Piers Morgan’s interview of Donald Trump.

More in this section

Vigil held for 'wonderful' Kate Moran who died after camogie match injury Vigil held for 'wonderful' Kate Moran who died after camogie match injury
Man (30s) in critical condition following assault in Sligo Man (30s) in critical condition following assault in Sligo
Ben Dunne shuts down six gyms due to 'horrendous' Covid-19 impact Ben Dunne shuts down six gyms due to 'horrendous' Covid-19 impact
Warning sounded about tourism impact over Border crossing permit plans

Warning sounded about tourism impact over Border crossing permit plans

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more