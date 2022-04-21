Man dies after assault in Co Sligo on Tuesday

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 07:47

A man has died after being seriously assaulted in Co Sligo on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Rockwood Parade in Sligo at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man, aged in his 30s, for an apparent head injury.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he later passed away.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out, the results of which will direct the further course of the investigation, gardaí said.

As the investigation continues, Gardaí are asking for witnesses to come forward.

They have appealed to anyone who was in the area on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm and also anyone who may have camera footage or dashcam footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

