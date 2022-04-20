Candlelight vigil to be held for Kate Moran, who was set to turn 21 in early May

Olivia Kelleher

A candlelight vigil will be held in Athenry, Co Galway this evening in memory of camogie player Kate Moran who died on Tuesday just days before she was due to celebrate her 21st birthday.

On the RTÉ News at One, sports commentator Marty Morrissey held a poignant interview with "two greats of Galway hurling" former senior county players Joe Rabbitte and PJ Molloy.

Mr Molloy, who played as a left wing forward for the Galway Senior Team in the 1970s and 1980s, said that Kate was a "beautiful girl with a wonderful talent".

"I suppose her future was going to be bright in camogie. She had great interest in the game, and it was very seldom that I had to ring Kate and say 'why weren't you at training?' Kate would always be there you know. We are just heartbroken. We are devastated."

Mr Molloy said that the Moran family are steeped in hurling and camogie.

"Going back to Kate's grandfather Georgie. He was a great player back in the sixties and the fifties and then his family. We had Cathal and Donal.

"They were on the side that won three All Ireland club titles and numerous county titles as well. They were fabulous hurlers. Blessed with skill. Kate was the same. Wonderful, wonderful hands. "

Meanwhile, Joe Rabbitte, who was a camogie manager of the late Kate Moran, said that she had a "beautiful smile."

'Great friend

"She was the most loving kid that you could see. She was a great friend to all the girls who played camogie. She was a wonderful, wonderful kid.

"Outside of the camogie we would be very close to the Moran family. My dad hurled with (her grandfather) George and I hurled with (her father) Cathal. And here we had Kate hurling with my daughter. There was a tradition that was handed down.

"We were really looking forward to the future with Kate. She was starting to develop in to a fine, fine player. A part of Athenry Camogie died last Monday evening. We are devastated. It is going to be a very hard road for us all to travel."

Mr Rabbitte who was a member of the Galway senior hurling team from 1990 until 2002 said he had never witnessed such a tragedy in the sport in all his years in the game.

"I am forty years in the game and I never saw anything like this. It is a complete freak accident. When things like that happen people feel so sorry.

"We are thinking of the Moran family. We are also thinking of the Brennan family as Kate was going out with TJ Brennan."

Meanwhile, large crowds are expected at a vigil which will be held in Kenny Park at 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Kate is the eldest daughter of Mary and Cathal Moran and is also survived by her three younger siblings. Her father runs an auctioneering business and is a former Athenry and Galway hurler.

She was due to celebrate her 21st birthday on May 2nd next. Flags are at half-mast at her national school in Monivea and books of condolences have been opened by a number of GAA clubs in Galway.