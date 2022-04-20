Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 14:32

Alyson Nelson death: Man remanded on ‘domestic abuse’ murder charge

Alyson Nelson (64) was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been remanded in custody over the alleged murder of a 64-year-old woman in a Co Antrim village at the weekend.

Alyson Nelson was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday.

William Finlay (66), of Olde Forge Gardens, Whitehead, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He indicated that he understood after hearing he has been charged with murder aggravated by reason of causing domestic abuse.

The charge comes from the new Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 which came into effect earlier this year.

A detective told the court she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made.

Finlay was remanded in custody to appear before the court again via video-link on May 15th.

