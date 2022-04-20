'She had a very bright future': Tributes paid to camogie player Kate Moran

Olivia Kelleher

A councillor who went to primary school with Galway camogie player Kate Moran, who tragically died in a match earlier this week, has described her as a bubbly young woman who was talented at anything in life she chose to pursue.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Albert Dolan of Monivea in Athenry, Co Galway, extended his deepest sympathies to Kate's family following her death.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, he said he was fortunate to have known Kate having gone to primary school together.

"She was a model student. Growing up she used to Irish dance in Monivea, and she was very talented at that as well," Cllr Dolan said.

"There is no doubt that anything she did she was very talented at. She studied the same course as myself in NUIG - a Bachelor of Commerce with accounting, so she had a very bright future."

Public outpouring

Cllr Dolan said the "public outpouring" of grief and the sadness which has descended on the town of Athenry was a tribute to Kate's outstanding qualities.

"The public outpour shows the impact that her life had on the community and on everyone she knew. She was very popular. She was very well liked.

Cllr Dolan said he first heard the news of the tragedy from his sister who informed him there had been a Mass said for Kate who was in a critical condition following the accident at the match.

"As the day went on, I had multiple calls from close family members, other people in the community, and then I had seen it all over Facebook.

I was so shocked that this had happened.

"Her family is so deeply rooted in the community. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Cathal, Mary and her younger siblings Thady, Leah and Saoirse. It is so shocking that this has happened.

"A young woman with a bright future ahead of her...Poor Kate was out playing the sport that she loved and this happened. It is just so, so sad.

"Cathal and Mary [her parents] would have spent the last two years diligently fundraising for Athenry Camogie to develop their new facility and to think that Kate will not get to experience those fantastic facilities that are going to be provided - it is so sad.

"I think at this point of time their family wants their privacy respected. We are all thinking of them every day, and they are in our thoughts and prayers going forward."

'Terrible tragedy'

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in following Kate's death.

Athenry Camogie club issued a statement which read: “This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“Kate began playing with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and quickly progressed to senior A level with great distinction. She holds a Feile, county minor and other titles. She played in a club All-Ireland intermediate final.

"She won two All-Irelands at U16 level with Galway, both titles she was incredibly proud of.

"She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity.

"We have been in contact with Kate’s parents, and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

"The club is open to members, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.

"We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time."

Galway Camogie also offered its condolences to the Moran family, Kate’s friends and all the members of Athenry Camogie Club.

“She was a member of Galway Camogie underage panels and won two U-16 All Ireland medals with Galway. She was a role model and leader both on and off the field.”

All in Galway Camogie are saddened at the untimely and tragic passing of Kate Moran from Athenry Camogie Club.



Our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the Moran Family, Kate’s Friends and all the Members of Athenry Camogie Club.



Kate played with Athenry from underage up to pic.twitter.com/Vfhch1FpGJ — Official Galway Camogie (@GalwayCamogie96) April 20, 2022

RTÉ sports commentator Marty Morrissey told Morning Ireland the people of Galway are united in grief following Kate's death.

"Our deepest sympathies goes to the family of Kate Moran. Mary and Cathal are steeped in hurling.

"Cathal was part of the Athenry team that won the All-Ireland club in 1997, 2000, 2001. Kate was a brilliant, brilliant camogie player. She won two All Ireland under sixteen medals.

"Our deepest sympathies to her brother Thady and her sisters Leah and Saoirse following this accidental collision.

"Our hearts go out to everybody in Athenry because they will be heartbroken over this very unfortunate accident, and we pass on our sympathies to the Moran family."

Kate died on Tuesday after sustaining an injury during a club match between Athenry and Ardrahan the previous day. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital Galway early on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements will be finalised in the coming days.